09 Jan 2024
El Campello's Majestic Celebration: Three Wise Men's Parade Enchants Crowds. Ayuntamiento de El Campello.
The El Campello Three Wise Men’s Parade drew a large crowd as usual.
The parade took place along a circuit that included the esplanade of the Club Náutico, Calle Sant Vicent, Avenida Carrer la Mar, Avenida de la Generalitat, and Calles Doctor Fleming and Mayor.
The event, held on January 6, featured a pavilion where Their Majesties Melchior, Gaspar, and Baltasar personally delivered gifts to numerous boys and girls.
The design of the parade incorporates various biblical characters, such as the Announcing Angel, Herod, Roman military units, and the Jewish Guard.
The procession also includes pages, royal postmen, carriages with the Kings, music, dance, fire spits, banners, chests for children to deposit their letters, and a music band.
El Campello’s Three Kings Parade is the first parade to take place in the Alicante region, attracting hundreds of families from different locations to enjoy this traditional celebration.
The Kings distributed gifts, and the celebration concluded with chocolate and sweets courtesy of the Council.
