Exclusive Oreo Flavours: A Navarra Secret

By John Ensor • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 15:58

Birthday Cake Oreo cookies. Credit: Mike Mozart from Funny YouTube, USA/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

Have you ever wondered about the unique treats hidden in factory corners? In the Mondelez International facility in Viana, Navarra, an intriguing case of exclusive Oreo flavours unfolds.

Some years ago, an employee at the Spanish facility discovered something unusual. He spotted Oreo Birthday Cake packets – a special edition launched in 2012 for the brand’s centenary – in the cafeteria.

These were the same Oreos produced on-site, yet surprisingly, they were never seen in Spanish supermarkets.

Behind The Factory Doors

David’s three-year tenure at Mondelez International revealed a peculiar inconsistency. Despite working where the Oreos were made, he couldn’t purchase them at the factory’s discount store, which offered other products like Maria cookies, various Oreo flavours, Principe cookies, Ajoy Chips, Digestive Fontaneda cookies, and Milka and Suchard chocolates.

‘Outside of working hours, you can buy the cookies you want with that discount, but only those sold in Spain,’ he explained. This policy excluded not just the Oreo Birthday Cakes but also the peanut butter and peppermint varieties.

This scenario confirms that some cookie flavours manufactured in Viana are not available for sale in Spain. As a result, these exclusive Oreos remained a privilege for Mondelez employees, never shared with friends or family outside the plant.

The company confirmed that the Viana facility exclusively produces the Oreo Birthday Cake, with its entire production destined for export.

A Global Journey For Local Treats

The factory in Navarra, one of four in Spain, produced about 600 tonnes of Oreo Birthday Cake in 2023. Although these cookies are made in Spain, they journey to various European countries, including Germany, Hungary, Romania, Turkey, Finland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Intriguingly, to enjoy these Oreos, Spanish consumers must turn to international gourmet stores that import them, ironically, from the United States.

Mondelez International’s diverse flavour portfolio often leads to special editions, such as the 2020 Lady Gaga-themed Oreo, celebrating her ‘Chromatica’ album.

Since the introduction of Oreo Birthday Cake, the company has launched 65 flavours, including unique ones like carrot cake, crispy tiramisu, wasabi, and spicy chicken wings, the latter two catering specifically to the Chinese market.

Justin Parnell, Senior Director of Oreo at Mondelez International, noted in a 2020 interview with The New York Times, ‘when we get these special editions right, our classic Oreo cookie is boosted, as are sales of the limited one.’