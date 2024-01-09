Fuengirola market closes but the new, improved version is on its way

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 11:17

New mercacentro Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Fuengirola market has closed after nearly 40 years in business and work will start on the new Mercacentro now the Christmas and new year holidays are finished, which will entail the partial demolition and replacement of the current market.

The work on the new market, the contract for which was awarded in November 2023, has an investment of €13 million and a completion period of around 18 months. The new market will have three large entrances, 39 stalls and a covered central hall; several gastrobars and a business incubator on the first floor; and a terrace open to the public on the second and top floor.

The existing market had deteriorated considerably, it didn’t provide adequate access for people with disabilities and its high energy consumption showed how inefficient the building was compared to modern standards.

The Fuengirola food market will be completely transformed and converted into a “unique” building. That is the commitment made by the Town Hall, which has now taken the first step towards the construction of the new modern market.