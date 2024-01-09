Trending:

Gear Up for Action: Rojales Welcomes Athletes to the Fifth Duathlon

By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Jan 2024

Gear Up for Action: Rojales Welcomes Athletes to the Fifth Duathlon.

Image: FOTOKITA / Shutterstock.com.

Attention all athletes!

The first sporting events of the new year are arriving in the Vega Baja region, and Rojales is hosting its V edition of the Duathlon with a double modality.

Registration is now open for those interested in participating.

The Villa de Rojales Duathlon is scheduled for Sunday, January 28, and will serve as the Autonomous Sprint and Paratriathlon Championship.

The event features a challenging course, with participants covering distances of 5 kilometres on foot initially, followed by 22.5 kilometres of cycling, and a final 2.5 kilometres of running.

It’s a great opportunity for athletes to compete in both sprint and paratriathlon categories, adding an extra layer of excitement to the competition.

To register head to the website: www.rockthesport.com

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.

