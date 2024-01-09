Infection rising but hospitals coping

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 13:23

Rise in respiratory illness Photo: Wikimedia CC / DaveDeploige

Cases of Covid-19 and Influenza A are on the rise on the Costa del Sol, as can be seen in the region’s health centres and hospitals, full of patients with symptoms similar to a common cold such as mucus, cough and a high fever.

The latest data published by the Junta de Andalucia have shown a higher incidence in children under one year of age, followed by the one to four year age group, and estimated rates of influenza and RSV – respiratory syncytial virus, a common viral disease – which have risen significantly in recent weeks, continuing the beginning of an epidemic wave.

In view of this situation, the Regional Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs has launched a flu vaccination campaign targeting the over-60s, at-risk groups and children aged between 6 and 59 months.

The manager of the Andalucian Health Service (SAS), Valle García, announced that every Thursday there will be vaccination points where you can turn up without an appointment to be immunised against influenza and Covid-19 for the target groups and for child flu vaccination.

So far, the increase in emergencies and admissions has not led to, “any type of saturation or collapse in the hospital or primary care centres”, and García emphasised that the material and staffing resources will be expanded as the demand for care increases”. In the meantime it seems likely that mask wearing will become mandatory in health centres throughout Spain.