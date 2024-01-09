By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 18:12

Join the Fight: Rock Against Cancer Gears Up Fundraising Events in 2024. Image: Rock Against Cancer.

Rock Against Cancer charity is organising another year of fundraising events.

The next, at the Stagger Inn in Rojales, is on January 30.

Local businesses, including Sandra Oracle Readings, Pink Lake Creations, Catanza Jewellery, Home Chocs Store and Dutch’s Rugby Store, come together to support the cause.

The charity will also be present at the Cox Car Club on January 28.

Feeling lucky? Have a go on the Spin the Wheel. Numbers are €1 each with the next spin on January 31, at 7.00 on Facebook.

Prizes depend on the number of tickets sold.

Garry Dutch, who works tirelessly for Rock Against Cancer, expressed gratitude to the venues, businesses, and everyone who contributes to the success of the events.

For more information, email: rockagainstcancer@outlook.es or call (+34) 628115518.