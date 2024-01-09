La Cala Lions support needy families

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 8:10
Raising funds for needy families
Photo: Lions
The owner of Bridges bar in Mijas, Liz Doody, together with her customers have once again shown their generosity in raising €700 over the Christmas period, enabling La Cala de Mijas Lions to buy much needed food for 33 families.
They also provided gifts for the children of the families. The food and gifts were delivered to Caritas in La Cala who arranged for the 33 families to collect them in time for the 3 Kings Celebrations.
La Cala Lions are now holding another Charity Event at Legends Show Bar in La Cala de Mijas on Saturday, January 27 from 8pm featuring two performances: The Soul Brothers and Boogie Wonderland. Tickets are €15 or €20 for a VIP package they are available from the Lions charity shop in Calle Torremolinos in Mijas, by calling 637 185 533 or paying at the door on the night.
Help them continue their great work of helping others.
For further details about the Lions, visit their website at www.lacalalions.org or their Charity Shop in Calle Torremolinos, La Cala de Mijas.
