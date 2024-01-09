By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 15:56

La Nucía Revels in Magic: Three Wise Men Parade Brings Joy and Gifts. Image: Ayuntamiento de La Nucia.

The Three Wise Men of the East brought joy and numerous gifts to the traditional La Nucía Parade on January 5.

The procession took place along Avinguda Marina Baixa, Avinguda Carretera, Carrer Església, and Carrer Paradís, attracting hundreds of spectators.

Following the route, Melchor, Gaspar, and Baltasar arrived at the Auditori, where they carried out the customary distribution of gifts to the children of La Nucía.

Most Read on Euro Weekly News Three Kings Celebrations in Cartagena

The parade featured six floats and over 100 participants, accompanied by the musical ensemble from the Unió Musical de La Nucía.

Coordinated by the La Nucia Scout Group and the Festival Department, with the collaboration of the “Majorals 2024-Penya Els Penjats,” the Three Kings Parade delighted spectators with its magical and spectacular display.

The Parade featured biblical scenes, dances, fantasy characters, and music, creating a magical and enjoyable experience for both children and adults.

La Nucía stands out as one of the few places where the Three Wise Men distribute gifts to all children after a grand parade.

Excitement filled the Auditori as children eagerly waited for the Royal Page to call their names, allowing them to go on stage and receive their gifts from Melchior, Gaspar, and Baltasar.