Lorca Gears Up for Fortaleza Sound Music Festival

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 9:35
Lorca Gears Up for Fortaleza Sound
Image: Shutterstock/ maxbelchenko
Lorca is eagerly anticipating its inaugural Fortaleza Sound indie music festival from June 28 to 30. With 31 confirmed musical acts and an additional dozen emerging bands offering free concerts throughout Lorca. Carlos Caro, CEO of Creative Promociones Artísticas the organisers, expressed surprise at the overwhelming response, with ticket sales for a month achieved in just ten days.
The event expects a daily attendance of 10,000 to 12,000, with nearly 2,000 tickets already sold, drawing music enthusiasts from across Spain, primarily regions nearby. Headliners like Vetusta Morla, Lori Meyers, León Benavente, and the recent addition of Rayden are stirring immense excitement.
Collaborating with Hostelor, the festival aims to provide diverse culinary experiences at venues. Hotel occupancy is already peaking at 80 per cent, prompting plans for 2,000 ‘glamping’ spaces to accommodate the demand.
Forecasts project a massive economic impact of around €5 million, outweighing the festival’s €1 million investment, owing to the high spending capacity of its audience. As the city braces for an influx of visitors, Fortaleza Sound is poised to mark its debut as a standout event on the annual cultural calendar.
