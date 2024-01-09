Marbella Marina to be renovated

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 11:45
Marbella Marina
Photo: Flickr CC / Martin Addison
The first step has been taken towards the renovation of the Marina in Marbella. The town council and the board of owners of the port company have agreed to contract an engineering consultancy to process the project, which will involve the extension of the concession until 2051 and the modernisation of the area.
The management rights expire in 2026 after 50 years, so the Town Hall, the concession holder, wants to extend them for a further 25 years. The objective is to ensure that the port, created in 1977, adapts to the new demands of the Andalucian Public Ports Agency (APPA).
The Marbella councillor of Beaches and Ports, Diego López, said that in order to be able to obtain the renewal of the concession it is essential to undertake, in collaboration with the Junta de Andalucía, “an ambitious project of remodelling of the facility”.
Among the actions to be carried out, the councillor highlighted the advances in terms of sustainability and the work to respond to the current needs of the nautical sector, especially in terms of the size of the boats.
“We want to modernise and adapt to the new times an area that has the blue flag as a guarantee of excellence in management, which is a jewel within the city and which, despite the fact that many improvements have been made in recent years, requires a comprehensive investment,” said López.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.