Marbella sports generate €100 million

Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 11:30
Sport earns €100 million
Photo: Marbella Town Hall
Marbella hosted more than a hundred sporting events in 2023, which generated a direct economic impact for the city of around €100 million.
This reported by councillor, Lisandro Vieytes, who has made an assessment of the year that has just ended, where the Town hall gave more than 36,000 hours to local clubs and entities to rent courts, which meant a saving of more than €800,000, and has stressed, “the firm commitment of the government team in the improvement and creation of new facilities and support for local athletes in various disciplines and competitions”.
In addition, he said that Marbella has a budget of more than €5.8 million for 2024, which represents an increase of 76 percent over 2023. The City Council is currently building nine new sports facilities, with an investment of close to €23 million, and has already planned another four that will begin in 2024.
With regard to the 108 events held last year, the councillor explained that 19 were international, including the Solheim Cup, “the most watched in the history of the tournament, with nearly 90,000 visitors and an economic return for the city of nearly €30 million”.
