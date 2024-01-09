Masked President visited Inca Hospital

By John Smith •
Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 12:17
Masked Margalida Prohens visited the new area
Credit: Balearic Government
As controversy starts again over the National Government’s decision to insist that visitors to health centres wear masks, Margalida Prohens was seen on January 5 already wearing one.
The Balearic Government has earlier indicated that it was not in favour of passing legislation to make it mandatory to wear a mask, but when the President of the Government visited the new Paediatric Emergency Service at the Hospital Comarcal d’Inca she and her entourage chose to follow the protocol.
Perhaps surprisingly however, the health official showing her around the facility chose not to wear a mask for reasons currently unknown.
As this is an area dedicated to children and their health, the walls have been decorated by Guillermo Martí Jaume, from local company Margen Digital 2.0 with the intent of making the area welcoming to the very young.
The walls are decorated with illustrated scenes from a story concerning Toniet, a boy who undertakes a series of adventures through prehistory, the jungle, the world of insects, the old American West, and much more.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
