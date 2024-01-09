Masked President visited Inca Hospital

By John Smith • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 12:17

Masked Margalida Prohens visited the new area Credit: Balearic Government

As controversy starts again over the National Government’s decision to insist that visitors to health centres wear masks, Margalida Prohens was seen on January 5 already wearing one.

The Balearic Government has earlier indicated that it was not in favour of passing legislation to make it mandatory to wear a mask, but when the President of the Government visited the new Paediatric Emergency Service at the Hospital Comarcal d’Inca she and her entourage chose to follow the protocol.

Health official was unmasked

Perhaps surprisingly however, the health official showing her around the facility chose not to wear a mask for reasons currently unknown.

As this is an area dedicated to children and their health, the walls have been decorated by Guillermo Martí Jaume, from local company Margen Digital 2.0 with the intent of making the area welcoming to the very young.

The walls are decorated with illustrated scenes from a story concerning Toniet, a boy who undertakes a series of adventures through prehistory, the jungle, the world of insects, the old American West, and much more.