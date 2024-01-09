Masks to be mandatory throughout Spain

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 10:15

Masks compulsory in health centres Photo: Flickr CC / Marco Verch

Spain’s Ministry for Health is planning to make the use of masks in health centres mandatory throughout the country from Wednesday, January 10.

This has been reported by government sources from the department headed by Mónica García to La Opinión de Málaga. The move comes in the face of a wave of flu cases detected throughout the country, and after hospital admissions for the disease have risen by 60% in a week.

Meanwhile, the rest of the regions, including Andalucia, are in favour of recommended use and this is what they told the Spanish health authorities. However, the intention of the Spanish Ministry of Health is to unify the protection of citizens regardless of the community in which they live, as well as giving legal support to the communities that have opted to make it compulsory in health centres and hospitals. So far only six Spanish regions have done so: Catalonia, Valencia, Aragon, Murcia and the Canary Islands and Asturias.

Public transport next?

Although during the pandemic the Spanish government resorted to passing laws to regulate the use of masks, the decision on whether or not to make their use mandatory is the responsibility of the autonomous communities.

The mandatory use of masks in health centres is supported by the Family Medicine societies, the Spanish Society of Emergency Medicine (SEMES) and the Federation of Associations for the Defence of Public Health (FADSP), which even propose extending the obligation to public transport and spaces without adequate ventilation.

Dentists cancel appointments

Meanwhile, the General Council of Dentists has recommended the use of masks in dental clinics during the next few days and, if signs of illness are seen, and provided it is not an emergency, it is recommended that appointments be postponed until a later date.

The Council reminded the public of the importance of annual influenza vaccination and the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, “and we encourage all dentists to actively promote these measures among their staff and also among patients”.

The overall rate of acute respiratory infection in primary care in the last week of December is nearly 1,000cases per 100,000, almost double the 533.4 recorded at the beginning of the month. Antigen and flu test sales have also soared, up 60% in a week.