Most recent News in Brief Mallorca

By John Smith • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 15:26

Mountain rescue firefighter evacuated by colleagues Credit: Bombers de Mallorca X

Catch up with some of the more interesting and sometimes amusing snippets of information from Mallorca.

Oops!

A CLEARLY embarrassed member of the Mallorca Fire Brigade announced on X that having been a member of the mountain rescue team for nine years that he was grateful to his colleagues and members of the other emergency services who rescued him after a fall on January 8.

Football aid

THE Balearic Islands Football Federation Foundation has supplied winter sports equipment (parkas and sweatshirts) to the Casa de Familia hostel, managed by La Sapiència in Mallorca. Recently, it organised the II Charity Tournament with the participation of 700 boys and girls generating 1,200 kilos of food for charity.

Winter sale

THE El Corte Inglés winter sale which is now running until the end of February (one day more than usual because it’s a Leap Year) sees some major bargains in store (with three outlets in or around Palma) as well as online.

El Niño

SOME lucky people in Mallorca gambling on the two big lotteries, El Gordo and El Niño have seen their numbers being read out with five winners of €4 million in the Christmas draw and a further two winners each claiming €2 million per decimo in the El Niño draw.

Some direction

A DELIGHTED fan spotted singer Neil Horan, the former member of One Direction seeing in the New Year with girl-friend Amelia Wooley in Andratx and they were happy to pose for a photograph which can now be viewed on social media.

Moorings

THERE is always a demand for moorings and Ports IB have announced that they are about to allocate 11 to Colonia de Sant Jordio, leaving a waiting list of 781 whilst in S’Oberta some 17 will be allocated leaving just 46 boat owners waiting.

Incommunicado

STRONG winds caused havoc in both Banyalbufar (home to Richard Branson’s Son Bunyola luxury hotel) and Estellencs after a tree blew down.

Due to the fact that it hit cables which control internet and telephone access, the residents of both municipalities were left incommunicado over the Three Kings weekend and couldn’t even call emergency services.

At least the roads were open and electricity was untouched so that the it was possible to physically contact the supplier (Teleco) when their offices were open so that they were then able to send out engineers to resolved the problem.