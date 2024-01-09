Noah’s Arc Animal Rescue Hosts Horse Racing Evening

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 7:00

Support Noah's Arc Animal Rescue's fundraiser Image: Shutterstock/Cheryl Ann Quigley

NOAH’s Arc Animal Rescue in Mazarron is gearing up for an exciting evening of charitable fun at Elliot’s Restaurant in Bolnuevo on Wednesday, January 31. The organisation invites the community to join them for a thrilling horse racing event aimed at supporting their noble cause.

Save Your Seat Now!

Marina, the fundraiser for Noah’s Arc, extends a warm welcome to attendees and emphasises the limited availability of slots for the event. Those interested are urged to secure their table reservations, choose their preferred food options, and obtain tickets promptly to avoid missing out on the engaging night planned.

Admission to the event is priced at a mere €10.00, promising attendees an enjoyable time while contributing to Noah’s Arc Animal Rescue’s initiatives. The proceeds will aid in the construction of much-needed kennels on their premises.

To reserve a table, select food preferences, and acquire tickets, individuals can contact Marina Curtis at 602659252 or Elliot at 608203452.

Horse Racing Fun and Games for a Good Cause

This promising evening of horse racing and entertainment serves as an excellent opportunity to assist Noah’s Arc Animal Rescue in enhancing their facilities and continuing their compassionate efforts in animal welfare.

