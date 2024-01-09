Noah’s Arc Animal Rescue Hosts Horse Racing Evening

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 7:00
Support Noah's Arc Animal Rescue's fundraiser
Image: Shutterstock/Cheryl Ann Quigley
NOAH’s Arc Animal Rescue in Mazarron is gearing up for an exciting evening of charitable fun at Elliot’s Restaurant in Bolnuevo on Wednesday, January 31. The organisation invites the community to join them for a thrilling horse racing event aimed at supporting their noble cause.
Marina, the fundraiser for Noah’s Arc, extends a warm welcome to attendees and emphasises the limited availability of slots for the event. Those interested are urged to secure their table reservations, choose their preferred food options, and obtain tickets promptly to avoid missing out on the engaging night planned.
Admission to the event is priced at a mere €10.00, promising attendees an enjoyable time while contributing to Noah’s Arc Animal Rescue’s initiatives. The proceeds will aid in the construction of much-needed kennels on their premises.
To reserve a table, select food preferences, and acquire tickets, individuals can contact Marina Curtis at 602659252 or Elliot at 608203452.
This promising evening of horse racing and entertainment serves as an excellent opportunity to assist Noah’s Arc Animal Rescue in enhancing their facilities and continuing their compassionate efforts in animal welfare.
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.