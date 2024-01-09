By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 21:26

Orihuela Mayor, Pepe Vergara, Hands Over Keys to the City in Grand Ceremony. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.

The Mayor of Orihuela, Pepe Vergara, welcomed the Three Wise Men of the East during their visit to the Orihuela Town Hall on January 6.

The kings, along with their royal pages and musical bands, arrived on horseback and were received with a reception at the Orihuela Town Hall.

During the event, the keys to the city were handed over to Melchor, Gaspar, and Baltasar.

Following the reception, the pageantry moved through the streets of the municipality, eventually reaching the “Atanasio Die” Circus Theatre.

There, the Three Wise Men received visits from children who wanted to deliver their letters in person before the traditional Three Kings parade.

The day’s festivities continued with the traditional Three Kings Parade in Orihuela Costa at 5:00.PM.

The parade, which started from Plaza Antonio Vicea, passed through several streets, including Calle Pablo Picasso, Calle Nicolás de Bussy, Calle Dalí, and Calle Jade, before concluding at the Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre.

Simultaneously, in Orihuela centre, another parade began at 6:30.PM, commencing from Las Espeñetas and proceeding through the Town Hall and Calle San Pascual, concluding the route at Calle San Gregorio.