Pluto was real and used to stroll around Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 13:40

Pluto in Marbella Photo: Pxhere CC

Pluto, Mickey Mouse’s pet, was also the loyal companion of his creator, the American cartoonist and film producer Walt Disney.

Together they stayed at the El Fuerte hotel in Marbella and, a then young bellboy now retired, Pedro Guerrero, told EFE that he used to take the dog for daily walks on the beach.

Great tips

In the spring of 1958, barely a year after the establishment opened its doors for the first time, it was visited by the illustrious filmmaker, one of the fathers of the American animation industry.

Pedro, who is now 83, was 16 years old at the time and, although almost seventy years have passed since then, he still vividly remembers the walks along the coast with Pluto and the great tips Disney gave him for his work.

The year that Walt Disney was in Marbella he stayed for a long week at the legendary El Fuerte hotel, and later moved to a private residence in what is now known as The Golden Mile to continue his stay there.

Bikini scandal

Walt Disney has not been the only illustrious guest of the iconic hotel, since during its more than six decades of activity, numerous renowned figures such as Timothy Dalton and Peter Lorre have stayed there.

It was even the setting for the film ‘Holiday in Spain’, starring the actress Diana Dors, known as the British Marilyn Monroe, which caused a great stir, as some of the scenes took place on the beach, with the protagonist in a bikini, which at the time in Spain was not allowed and was considered unseemly.