Richard Branson Rewards Post Office Champion With Dream Holiday

By John Ensor • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 10:29

Sir Richard Branson. Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com

THE hero at the centre of the Post Office scandal who has worked tirelessly for recognition and justice was visibly moved after receiving some welcome news.

Alan Bates, known for his pivotal role in the gripping ITV drama ‘Mr Bates vs the Post Office,’ received a heart-warming surprise from Sir Richard Branson – a luxurious holiday, a gesture that almost brought him to tears.

A Tireless Fight For Truth

During a memorable segment of ITV’s ‘This Morning,’ broadcast recently, presenters Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson shared an extraordinary message from none other than Richard Branson.

Alan Bates, portrayed by Toby Jones in the series, dedicated two decades of his life to exposing a grave injustice. His relentless pursuit led him from the confines of a Llandudno post office to the harsh realities of a courtroom battle.

Branson’s Generous Gesture

‘Dear Alan, I did get a chance to read your moving interview in The Times, and we’d love to offer you and Suzanne a well-earned holiday on Necker Island,’ Sir Richard’s letter read. ‘I can’t think of anyone who deserves a break more. Hopefully, see you there. Best, Richard.’

The remarkable gesture was a direct response to Bates’ half-joking plea in The Times, expressing his desire for a holiday if Branson were to read his story.

Horizon Scandal Unravelled

The drama at the heart of Bates’ struggle, and consequently the TV series, revolves around the Post Office scandal – one of the largest miscarriages of justice in the UK’s history.

Since 1999, over 700 sub-postmasters found themselves wrongfully accused of theft and fraud due to the flawed Horizon accounting software.

It was only in 2019 that the Post Office conceded the software’s faults, leading to the reversal of many convictions. A public inquiry, still in progress, began two years later in 2021.

Well-Deserved Rest

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Bates responded, ‘Thank you very much, Richard! Much appreciated! Much needed, but very much appreciated.’

In addition to the stay on Necker Island, Bates and his wife Suzanne will enjoy upper-class return flights and a Mediterranean cruise from Barcelona this summer.