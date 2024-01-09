Spanish Firm Ends 18-Year Relationship With Heathrow

By John Ensor •
Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 9:05
Image of plane about to land at Heathrow.
Credit: alice-photo/Shutterstock.com
FERROVIAL, the Spanish construction company with a 25 per cent share in Heathrow Airport, plans to leave the London airport by September 2024.
The Spanish infrastructure giant, Ferrovial, has announced a significant move that could ripple through its market standing. And, in a recent announcement, it revealed plans to transfer its headquarters to Amsterdam.
In 2006, Ferrovial bought the British airport operator BAA and at one time it came to manage seven airports in the United Kingdom: Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, and Southampton. It plans to end its relationship of almost 18 years with an accumulated investment of £12,000 billion.
Financial and Operational Implications Ferrovial, renowned for its significant involvement in transportation and mobility infrastructure, with interests in sectors like Highways, Airports, Construction, and Mobility and Energy Infrastructure, is taking a calculated risk with this move.
Investors are reportedly in favour of the company’s decision to cut ties with Heathrow after the airport lost its top spot among European airports, which was severely affected by restrictions on flying during the pandemic
Notably, the company holds a 25 per cent stake in the operator of Heathrow Airport. Ferrovial’s shift to Amsterdam raises questions about the company’s future financial stability and operational efficiency, given the brand’s strong association with its Spanish roots.
The company has openly acknowledged the potential consequences of this relocation. In their statement, Ferrovial highlighted a key concern.
‘Redomiciliation to the Netherlands could potentially have a negative impact on our brand in Spain, which, in turn, could have a material adverse effect on our competitive position and, in turn, on our share price and in our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects.’
This admission is a rare instance of a corporation openly discussing possible negative outcomes of such a strategic move.
Stakeholders and market analysts will closely monitor the effects of Ferrovial’s strategic decision. The move signifies more than just a change in geography; it represents a pivotal moment in the company’s history, possibly reshaping its identity and market perception.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.