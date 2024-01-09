Svensk Hemservice: A Helping Hand

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 22:57

A friendly team of helping hands -Svenks Hemservice

Sometimes, living away from home, no matter how beautiful the surroundings, can be a daunting reality.

Far from your community and native way of living, small problems in everyday life can seem like massive mountains, especially when you don’t have family close or even a firm grip on the local language.

This is why Svensk Hemservice, which translates to Swedish Homeservice, prides themselves on their commitment to making sure each and every one of their clients feels safe and secure each day.

To do this, they offer a spectrum of bespoke services that have been crafted and gathered over the years of their assistance to people of many nationalities, living here on the Costa Del Sol.

Irene and Johan are the specialists behind the business. They came up with the idea during Covid, when many people could not even leave their homes and desperately needed assistance. Working as a team, each using their unique set of skills, they make sure that any task a customer requires is completed quickly, efficiently, and to the highest standard.

Svensk Hemservice exists to make your life easier. Their policy is to always say YES to any request, and use their skills and local contacts to get the job done. Irene and Johan are a helping hand to many here in Spain, offering immaculate cleaning, home cooking, property management, and errand running, just to name a few.

Putting your trust in Svenks Hemservice will connect you to that all-inclusive solution. However they are helping, their services are designed to surpass expectations.

The company is proficient in Swedish, English, and Spanish, with the team delivering unwavering support, ensuring a personalised touch for every customer, irrespective of the task’s magnitude. Svensk Hemservice values every customer equally, assuring a bespoke and exceptional level of service for each individual.

While primarily serving the expansive Costa del Sol, spanning from Malaga to Marbella, their services do not have strict geographical boundaries, and are happy to offer nursing and home care to other areas in the region.

Contact Svensk Hemservice on +34 622 664 237 or +34 623 245 056 (Phone and WhatsApp) Their office hours are from 9am to 5pm.

Alternatively they are available via email at info@svenskhemservice.com or through their website www.svenskhemservice.com .

Sponsored