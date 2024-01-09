Taxpayers refunds in Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 22:37

A welcomed refund. Credit: Shutterstock1606546729

98 PER CENT of Almeria taxpayers have received a welcomed refund of their personal income tax.

It has been reported that the Tax Agency in Almeria has distributed a total of €154.173 million to the 263,430 taxpayers in the region as part of the refunds of the 2022 Personal Income Tax (IRPF 2022).

There is currently a strong increase in the inter-annual rate of refunds paid, 8.5 per cent more in number and 16.5 per cent more in amount, which is a direct consequence of the increase registered in taxpayers’ own refund requests.

By the end of the year a total of 23,005,000 declarations had been submitted, showing a 3.9 per cent increase from the previous year.

The region’s ‘Le Llamamos’ plan for preparing returns over the phone is still the main system offering personalised assistance whilst filing returns, with 1,070,000 returns in one year. This amount represents that nearly 58 per cent of all proposals are done so with the help of personalised assistance. The rest correspond to the more than 779,000 declarations presented in the offices, 20.1 per cent more than the previous year.