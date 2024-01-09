By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 20:23

Temporary Relocation: Orihuela's Paseo Calvo Sotelo Market Takes a Detour. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.

The weekly market on Paseo Calvo Sotelo in Orihuela will undergo a temporary change of location.

The move is due to the start of the works to renew the drinking water, sanitation, and stormwater collection network.

The market will be relocated to Plaza Teniente Linares on Tuesdays and Fridays until the completion of the infrastructure works.

The temporary change aims to accommodate the necessary construction activities.

Noelia Grao, the Councillor for Markets, expressed gratitude to the residents of Orihuela for their understanding during this period of adjustment.

She emphasised that these works are part of the preliminary phase before the implementation of the digital project for the Calvo Sotelo market, which is planned to be funded by the Next Generation European funds.