The rain in Spain – it came with a bang!

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 14:42
The rain in Spain
Credit: Shutterstock/486958903
After a long hot summer and many months of drought, the much needed rain has finally come to many parts of Spain.
However, some residents of the Manilva area in the Malaga province may not be feeling so grateful right now, as the phrase ‘when it rains it pours’ will feel quite relatable to these folk.
Since the early hours of the morning on January 9, a raging storm has filled the Manilva/Casares skies with dark clouds and thunder, letting down hours of torrential rain onto the ground below. Many garages have begun to flood, with power cuts also being experienced in some households. Drivers have been advised to take caution, as a number of small accidents have been reported in the area due to the low visibility and slippery roads.
The storm is predicted to be over before nightfall, and although a temporary inconvenience, this long awaited rain should in fact be rejoiced in. During 2023, Spain experienced one of its most severe droughts, the ninth most expensive climate disaster in the world per capita in 2023, it cost €45.5 per Spaniard.
This welcomed relief will hopefully see further Spanish showers grace the land, aiding the nation’s desperate bid to combat this disastrous drought that has choked its soil during 2023.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.