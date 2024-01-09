Three Kings arrived by boat

By John Smith •
The Three Kings arrive
The threat of cold weather and rain didn’t dampen the spirits of the people of Mallorca and of course Palma saw the largest Three Kings parade with 13 floats and more than 40 different groups of participants.
The event started at the Moll Vell when the Wise Men of the East accompanied by supporters arrived at 6pm on Friday January 5 aboard the former trawler Balear which celebrates its centenary this year.
Bedecked with lights the Balear cruised majestically into the marina and their Majesties alighted from the boat before setting off on the tour of Palma where the crowds enjoyed the excitement of the evening which as usual was well worth witnessing.
Similar parades took place in other parts of the Island and then most people were able to enjoy January 6 which was Saturday and a public holiday.
