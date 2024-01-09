Torremolinos Carousel rides again

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 8:34

The Carousel Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

Parque La Batería in Torremolinos reopened the carousel that had been out of use since 2020 on Saturday, January 6 in time for the Three Kings celebrations.

The Carousel is back in operation following maintenance and restoration work carried out by Torremolinos Town Hall, after it had been vandalised 4 years ago.

The carousel will be managed by the staff of the Special Employment Centre ‘Los Pinares’ and the ticket price will be 50 cents per ride. It will be open to the public on Fridays from 4pm to 7pm, while Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays the opening hours will be from 11am to 2pm and from 4pm to 7pm.

The Venetian-style carousel has almost 50 figures of carriages, horses, giraffes and little houses, and is located next to the children’s area of the park.

Among the repair and maintenance work that has been carried out, the exterior fencing and painting of the carousel has been repaired, the curtain has been replaced and the lights have been replaced, the trees around the perimeter of the carousel have been pruned, and all the maintenance of the machinery has been checked.