Where is the winner? €30 million unclaimed!

The winner of a massive €30 million prize from the Oudejaarstrekking New Year’s Eve lottery in the Netherlands has still not claimed their prize.
A spokesperson for the annual lottery, run by the Staatsloterij, has stated that they are not actively searching for the winner, but that actions to locate them will commence if it takes much longer.
There have been many incidents in the past where lottery winnings go unclaimed, but it has never happened before that a €30 million prize has taken this long to collect. “It may be that the winner is on holiday or that the ticket is still in a box from, for example, a Christmas gift,” the spokesperson said, adding that, “we want to give people time; perhaps it is a conscious choice that this person waits until everything has calmed down.”
If the winner does not come forward soon, the lottery will take steps to locate them. Last year in the Netherlands, the winner of €1 million was found by means of a small plane declaring the lottery call.
However, as explained by this spokesperson, if all efforts are in vain and the prize money is not eventually collected, ” it is added to the money that the Netherlands lottery pays to the charities of NOC*NSF (Netherlands sport) and the Dutch state.”
The €30 million ticket was sold in the Brabant municipality of Woensdrecht, but the buyer could be from any area.
More than 7.2 million New Year’s Eve tickets were sold in 2023, and according to the Staatsloterij, has been the most successful New Year’s Eve draw in its history.
