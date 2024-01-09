Trending:

Work on the Estepona northern ring road enters its final stretch

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 12:02

The final roadworks Photo: Estepona Town Hall

Estepona Town Hall reported that work on the extension of the northern ring road is in its final stages.

The asphalting of Calle Santiago de Compostela, which has been widened to be connected to the northern ring road and Camino Vereda de Los Frailes, is currently underway. This will improve the flow of traffic in the area, as it will join roads that were previously unconnected.

The works also include the refurbishment and enhancement of two green areas, which occupy an area of more than 400 square metres, and the creation of around twenty car parking places.

The northern ring road around the city was inaugurated at the beginning of 2020, one of the most important projects in the municipality in recent years. Its commissioning involved the construction of nine roads, totalling more than 42,000 square metres in surface area and more than 1.6 kilometres in length.

This has made it possible to connect the Fairgrounds, Sports and Leisure Park, the Felipe VI Auditorium and the new Athletics Stadium with the northern part of the town centre.

