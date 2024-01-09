Work on the Estepona northern ring road enters its final stretch

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 12:02
The final roadworks
Photo: Estepona Town Hall
Estepona Town Hall reported that work on the extension of the northern ring road is in its final stages.
The asphalting of Calle Santiago de Compostela, which has been widened to be connected to the northern ring road and Camino Vereda de Los Frailes, is currently underway. This will improve the flow of traffic in the area, as it will join roads that were previously unconnected.
The works also include the refurbishment and enhancement of two green areas, which occupy an area of more than 400 square metres, and the creation of around twenty car parking places.
The northern ring road around the city was inaugurated at the beginning of 2020, one of the most important projects in the municipality in recent years. Its commissioning involved the construction of nine roads, totalling more than 42,000 square metres in surface area and more than 1.6 kilometres in length.
This has made it possible to connect the Fairgrounds, Sports and Leisure Park, the Felipe VI Auditorium and the new Athletics Stadium with the northern part of the town centre.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.