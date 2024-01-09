Young cancer patients supported by Aspanob

By John Smith • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 18:02

One youngster who couldn’t visit the parade Credit: Aspanob Facebook

Every year, the Palma Council organises a special safe and warm area for a number of children who are suffering from cancer and their families.

This year was no different and the charity Aspanob which exists purely to make life just a little easier for these young people suffering from cancer coordinated their time spent at the Three Kings Parade on Friday January 5.

Visit to children in hospital

In what has now become a tradition, once the parade was finished, Aspanob accompanied the page of King Balthazar to the University Hospital of Son Espases to deliver gifts to the youngsters who for various reasons weren’t able to attend the parade.

The Association of Parents of children with Cancer in the Balearic Islands (Aspanob) aims to help children and young people with cancer and their families by promoting a better acceptance and to cope with the disease.