Young cancer patients supported by Aspanob

By John Smith •
Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 18:02
One youngster who couldn’t visit the parade
Credit: Aspanob Facebook
Every year, the Palma Council organises a special safe and warm area for a number of children who are suffering from cancer and their families.
This year was no different and the charity Aspanob which exists purely to make life just a little easier for these young people suffering from cancer coordinated their time spent at the Three Kings Parade on Friday January 5.
In what has now become a tradition, once the parade was finished, Aspanob accompanied the page of King Balthazar to the University Hospital of Son Espases to deliver gifts to the youngsters who for various reasons weren’t able to attend the parade.
The Association of Parents of children with Cancer in the Balearic Islands (Aspanob) aims to help children and young people with cancer and their families by promoting a better acceptance and to cope with the disease.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
