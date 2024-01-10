Andalucía’s Bold Move to Secure Water for 600,000 Residents

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 9:43

Building a Liquid Lifeline Image: Shutterstock/ Geermy

THE Andalucian Government has approved a pivotal initiative to amplify water connectivity between Marbella and the Axarquía region. This project involves doubling the capacity of the Rojas Pumping Station, ensuring a substantial boost in water transfer capability to Málaga and the western Costa del Sol.

Andalucía’s Water Connectivity Enhancement Project

With an investment of €1,069,302.85 and a timeline of six months, this enhancement aims to fortify the link between Málaga and the Guadalhorce-Limonero system, securing 12 hm3 for the next phase of the Water Highway. By optimising the Rojas Pumping Station’s infrastructure, this upgrade will enable a flow of 500 litres per second in both directions, facilitating water movement from the La Concepción reservoir to Málaga and the Costa del Sol. This development is a significant step toward securing a reliable water supply for over 600,000 residents.

Andalucia’s Ongoing Water Management Strategies

Crucially impacting multiple municipalities and indirectly benefiting the Axarquía region, this project aims to combat the severe drought in Andalucia. It complements other ongoing water management efforts in Málaga, including the expansion of desalination plants and the overhaul of water networks.

Significance of Effective Water Resource Management

This move arrives amidst concerning data revealing a 5 hm3 drop in stored water in Andalucía, representing a mere 20 per cent of the region’s total storage capacity. The need for such initiatives becomes increasingly urgent, emphasising the significance of effective water resource management during these drought-stricken times.

