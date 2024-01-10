By Anna Ellis •
Benidorm Transforms Sports Venue into Eurovision Stage. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.
The Palau d’Esports l’Illa de Benidorm, originally a sports field, is now undergoing transformation into a television set to host the third edition of the Benidorm Fest.
This music competition, organised by Spanish Radio Television, the Generalitat Valenciana, and the City Council of Benidorm, aims to select the Spanish representative for Eurovision.
The event is scheduled to take place in Benidorm from January 29 to February 4.
The mayor of Benidorm, Toni Pérez, visited the venue to inspect the ongoing work. Approximately 150 RTVE operators are involved in the transformation, with the number set to increase to 300 in the coming week.
The assembly work includes the installation of protective and elastic technical flooring, lighting, stands, stages, and other elements to meet the technical requirements of a television set.
The assembly is expected to be completed by January 28, followed by technical tests and rehearsals with the 16 finalists and presenters selected by Spanish Television.
The Benidorm Fest will feature two semi-finals on January 30 and February 1, with the grand final gala on February 3.
For those unable to attend the competition at the Palau d’Esports, live screenings will be available at Tecnohito.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
