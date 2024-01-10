Costa Calendar Girls raising awareness

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 15:13

Calendars to fund Breast Cancer research Photo: Rosie May Taylor

The idea was simple: to raise some money for Breast Cancer Research but also to raise awareness with a monthly reminder to check your boobs.

Rosie May Taylor is currently having treatment for breast cancer and she had the idea to make a calendar to raise funds for cancer research and also to make people more aware of the disease. A group volunteered to pose for professional photos, and now the calendar is ready.

Breast cancer survivor

Here is the story of another breast cancer survivor, Alex Wilkinson, in her own words. “Being diagnosed with breast cancer at just 34 with two young children has been shocking and heart breaking. But it’s also a reminder that it can happen to anyone and any age, and that we must look after ourselves and know our own bodies. I am now halfway through chemo, and it has been a tough journey so far. The good news is that the cancer is shrinking, but there is a long way to go still with a big surgery and radiotherapy to come next year. I am lucky to have been well looked after by the NHS and surrounded by an army of amazing people to get us all through this journey, there is light at the end of the tunnel”.

The plan was to do a topless black and white photo shoot – all will be black and white – jeans to be worn and boobs will be covered with props or hands. They had the fantastic Melissa VB Photography on hand who offered a free photo shoot and then with the help of Jade Lawler and Costa Print, they put together the COSTA CALENDAR GIRLS 2024 calendar.

Save a life

As Rosie May Taylor says, “All the women involved were just amazing and made the calendar what it is today! It really has brought us, as women, together! I plan to do this every year from now on. Even if this calendar just reminds one of us to check and potentially save a life then we have reached the most amazing outcome and couldn’t wish for anything else! The calendars will be available all year round and all profits will go to Breast Cancer research”.

Rosie went on to say, “I can’t thank everyone enough for turning a small idea of mine into such a success! Alex, I know is so overwhelmed with the support and what we have achieved, that itself is one of the warmest feelings anyone can have and makes it so worth while”.

The calendars cost €20. After covering the cost of printing, ALL proceeds go to the charity.