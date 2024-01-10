By Anna Ellis •
Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 11:48
Dutch Consular Services on the Move: Embassy Delegation to Visit La Nucía. Image: Maxim Studio / Shutterstock.com.
A delegation from the Netherlands Embassy in Madrid is set to visit La Nucía from February 26 to March 1, 2024,
This is a service to provide Dutch residents with the opportunity to apply for or renew their passports and personal identification documents.
The consular services will be offered at NBC Spanje, located on Calle Benlliure, 2 in La Nucía.
To access this service, individuals are required to make an appointment online, starting from January 29.
Appointments can be requested through the following website link: www.nederlandwereldwijd.nl
Each document requested during the consular team’s visit incurs a cost of €24.40.
For information on all consular fees, individuals can refer to the consular website-
The consular team of the Netherlands Embassy will only visit Madrid, Barcelona, Málaga, and La Nucía in 2024, catering to the substantial number of Dutch residents in La Nucía and the Marina Baixa region.
