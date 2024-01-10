By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 9:00

Elche Celebrates Booming Christmas Tourism: Records 22.5% Surge in Visitors. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

During the Christmas holidays, Elche experienced a significant increase in the number of national and foreign tourists.

The city registered a growth of 22.5 per cent compared to the same period the previous year.

More than 6,100 people visited the Municipal Tourism Office, with domestic visitors primarily hailing from the Valencian Community, Murcia, Madrid, Catalonia, and Navarra.

Foreign tourists originated from France, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Germany.

Mayor Pablo Ruz attributed this increase to the combination of a rise in activities, approximately 200 in one month, and an effective promotional campaign.

The economic impact on Elche is estimated to be around €1.5M.

Hotel occupancy during Christmas reached 71 per cent, peaking at 99 per cent during the New Year’s Eve celebration.

At the commercial level, merchants and hoteliers expressed high satisfaction with the Christmas campaign.

Approximately 67 per cent of respondents rated the Christmas atmosphere in the streets of Elche between 8 and 10.

Similarly, 71.5 per cent rated the lighting and activities during this period between 8 and 10.

A significant 73 per cent of those surveyed reported a turnover increase ranging from 10 to 30 per cent during this Christmas season.