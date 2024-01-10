By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 10:23

Elche on the Move: Successful Free Bus Access Drives 25% Surge in Ridership. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

Elche City Council has been promoting sustainable mobility policies to encourage the use of public transport.

One of the measures the city has implemented is providing free access to city buses on days with increased traffic.

This initiative, introduced on specific days like December 22, 23, and 24, as well as January 4 and 5 for travel to Campamento Real in the Torre Vaillo area, resulted in a 25 per cent increase in bus ridership.

Claudio Guilabert, the Councillor for Public Services, emphasised that providing free city buses on certain days is a strategy the municipal government plans to continue throughout 2024.

The aim is to reduce reliance on private transportation and raise awareness among residents and visitors about the benefits of using public services.

During the entire Christmas period, from December 22 to January 7, the number of public transport users increased by 10 per cent compared to the previous year, from 372,000 to 408,000 passengers.

The councillor highlighted the positive impact of the mobility policies in place, emphasising that in the fiscal year 2023, the number of urban bus passengers increased to 11.7 million from 9.9 million in 2022.