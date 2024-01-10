By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 15:04

Elche's Mayor, Pablo Ruz, Declares Christmas a Resounding Success. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

More than 425,000 people have participated in the activities organised by the Elche Council during the Christmas holidays.

According to the mayor, Pablo Ruz, “We have had the most beautiful, happiest and most crowded Christmas.”

“Elche enjoyed a spectacular, traditional, safe Christmas with more than 200 activities for all ages between December 5 and January 6.”

Ruz has highlighted the celebrations with a large influx of people, such as the lighting of Christmas lights with more than 15,000 people; the Three Kings Parade with more than 60,000; in addition to the Santa Claus parade, the Royal Camp, the concerts in Plaza de Baix and the New Year’s Eve party.

Not forgetting the Glorieta nativity scene through which 110,000 people have passed this year.

The mayor highlighted the work of the Security Forces and Corps, especially the Local Police.

“More than a hundred controls have been carried out, more than 6,000 calls have been received which have led to 44 arrests,” the mayor added.