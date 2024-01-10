Fatal Motorcycle Crash Claims Life in Torrenueva Costa

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 15:30
Tragic Accident on CN 340 in Torrenueva Costa.
A tragic incident unfolded in Torrenueva Costa, where an unidentified motorcyclist lost their life on January 7. Emergency services from 112 Andalucía, under the jurisdiction of the Junta’s Department of Presidency, Interior, Social Dialogue, and Administrative Simplification, reported the fatality.
The accident occurred around 5:00 PM on the N-340 road after the Torrenueva tunnel exit toward Carchuna. Eyewitnesses stated that the rider fell from the motorcycle and collided with a guardrail. Responding to the scene were personnel from the Guardia Civil, Local Police, and Emergency Health Services 061, part of the Andalucian Health Service.
Tragically, the motorcyclist succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash, as confirmed by highway maintenance authorities. Investigations into the incident are ongoing as authorities work to ascertain the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
