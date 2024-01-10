How Easy Is It To Get UK Citizenship?

By John Ensor • Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 15:59

Image of UK border. Credit: 1000 Words/Shutterstock.com

ONE of the hottest topics in the UK is immigration, which is why it may come as a surprise that research shows that Britain is among the easiest European countries to obtain citizenship.

In a study by Ottawa’s immigration firm, CanadaCIS, utilising Eurostat’s immigration data from 2009 to 2021, the UK emerged as the eighth easiest nation in Europe for non-EU residents to acquire citizenship.

This research was conducted as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces challenges with escalating legal and illegal migration.

European Citizenship Figures

On average, 5.8 per cent of non-EU residents in the UK were granted citizenship. This rate is lower than Ireland’s 6.5 per cent and the Netherlands’ 7.1 per cent.

By contrast, Germany’s rate was significantly lower at 1.8 per cent, ranking ninth lowest in Europe.

Sweden and Norway topped the list for the easiest citizenship procedures for non-EU migrants, while Estonia and Latvia were identified as the most stringent.

Migration Statistics And Government Response

The UK witnessed a record net migration of 745,000 in 2023, according to revised figures. The government aims to reduce legal migration by raising the minimum earnings threshold for Skilled Worker visas from £26,200 to £38,700.

Additionally, 29,437 migrants crossed the Channel in 2023, a decrease from the previous year’s 45,774.

Amid these statistics, Sunak is pushing forward with his Rwanda plan, aiming to initiate flights before the general election.

A disgruntled Conservative MP voiced his concerns over the findings saying that the UK’s position was additional encouragement for immigration, before urging the government to tackle the issue immediately.

European Citizenship Trends

Bryan Brooks, an immigration expert from CanadaCIS, highlighted, ‘As well as having some of the strongest passports, Europe has among the highest quality of life indicators, including high career prospects, living conditions, and healthcare.

‘In nearly nine in 10 countries, the naturalisation rate was higher for women. It could be that women are more eligible, likely to emigrate, or commonly carry the required skills to fill shortages,’ he concluded.