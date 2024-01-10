By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 10:43

La Nucía's Sports Hub: Completion to Coincide with Spanish Athletics Championships. Image: Ayuntamiento de La Nucia.

The construction of “L’Edifici de l’Esport” in La Nucía is progressing, with the structure reaching the fourth and final floor.

The objective is to complete the building by the last weekend of June, coinciding with the Spanish Athletics Championships.

The new facility, an investment of €4.8m by the La Nucía City Council, will serve as the nerve centre of the Ciutat Esportiva, housing central offices for coordination and management.

“L’Edifici de l’Esport” comprises a ground floor and four floors, with a total constructed area of 1,829.33 square metres.

Positioned between the Estadi Olimpic Camilo Cano and the Muixara Pavilion, the building is designed to centralize the management, administration, and coordination of the Ciutat Esportiva Camilo Cano.

The structure will feature an illuminated LED façade, aligning with the aesthetics of the nearby stadium and pavilion.

The Mayor of La Nucía, Bernabé Cano, expressed optimism about the project’s progress and hoped to inaugurate the building during the Spanish Athletics Championships.

The facility will serve as a multifunctional hub for the sports department, clubs, schools, and federations, contributing to the dynamic operation of the Sports City.