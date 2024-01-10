By Anna Ellis •
Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 10:43
La Nucía's Sports Hub: Completion to Coincide with Spanish Athletics Championships. Image: Ayuntamiento de La Nucia.
The construction of “L’Edifici de l’Esport” in La Nucía is progressing, with the structure reaching the fourth and final floor.
The objective is to complete the building by the last weekend of June, coinciding with the Spanish Athletics Championships.
The new facility, an investment of €4.8m by the La Nucía City Council, will serve as the nerve centre of the Ciutat Esportiva, housing central offices for coordination and management.
“L’Edifici de l’Esport” comprises a ground floor and four floors, with a total constructed area of 1,829.33 square metres.
Positioned between the Estadi Olimpic Camilo Cano and the Muixara Pavilion, the building is designed to centralize the management, administration, and coordination of the Ciutat Esportiva Camilo Cano.
The structure will feature an illuminated LED façade, aligning with the aesthetics of the nearby stadium and pavilion.
The Mayor of La Nucía, Bernabé Cano, expressed optimism about the project’s progress and hoped to inaugurate the building during the Spanish Athletics Championships.
The facility will serve as a multifunctional hub for the sports department, clubs, schools, and federations, contributing to the dynamic operation of the Sports City.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.