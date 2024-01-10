Lufthansa aircraft diverts to Palma

By John Smith •
Alert in the Control Tower
On the morning of Wednesday January 10, the control tower at Palma Airport received a request from a Lufthansa pilot for permission to make an unscheduled landing.
The aircraft was en route from Sao Paulo in Brazil to Frankfurt but a female passenger has been taken ill and appeared to need urgent medical attention.
Whilst on the face of things, this was a routine emergency and the woman was taken to Son Llatzèr Hospital after receiving treatment at the airport but security services were placed on high alert.
In November 2021 from Morocco to Turkey announced that it had a similar medical problem but as soon as the plane landed, doors were opened and mobile stairs brought to the aircraft, some 21 passengers simply rushed out of the plane and ‘legged it’ over the perimeter fences, with four never being captured.
Hence the security crackdown but all ended without further incident with the Lufthansa aircraft departing with all passengers accounted for.
