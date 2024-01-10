Miraculous Rescue: 25-Year-Old Hiker Survives 7-Metre Fall into Almanchares River

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 10:10

Miraculous Escape: Young hiker survives a seven-meter fall Image: Facebook/ Protección Civil Canillas de Aceituno

A 25-year-old hiker sustained minor injuries after slipping and plummeting seven metres into a pool in the Almanchares River along the El Saltillo trail in Canillas de Aceituno.

Emergency Response Collaboration: Swift Rescue Efforts

Upon receiving alerts, personnel from the Provincial Fire Consortium, the Guardia Civil, and Civil Protection rushed to the scene. Specialists carefully prepared him for rescue and transferred him on a stretcher to the rendezvous point with the ambulance.

Public Safety and Emergency Response on El Saltillo Trail

Remarkably, the young man was fortunate to have avoided serious injuries, as confirmed by Canillas de Aceituno’s Civil Protection. The collaborative efforts of the emergency responders enabled a swift and effective rescue operation. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of caution and preparedness while enjoying outdoor activities, highlighting the critical role of emergency services in ensuring public safety along popular trails.

