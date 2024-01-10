Miraculous Rescue: 25-Year-Old Hiker Survives 7-Metre Fall into Almanchares River

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 10:10
Miraculous Escape: Young hiker survives a seven-meter fall
Image: Facebook/ Protección Civil Canillas de Aceituno
A 25-year-old hiker sustained minor injuries after slipping and plummeting seven metres into a pool in the Almanchares River along the El Saltillo trail in Canillas de Aceituno.
Upon receiving alerts, personnel from the Provincial Fire Consortium, the Guardia Civil, and Civil Protection rushed to the scene. Specialists carefully prepared him for rescue and transferred him on a stretcher to the rendezvous point with the ambulance.
Remarkably, the young man was fortunate to have avoided serious injuries, as confirmed by Canillas de Aceituno’s Civil Protection. The collaborative efforts of the emergency responders enabled a swift and effective rescue operation. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of caution and preparedness while enjoying outdoor activities, highlighting the critical role of emergency services in ensuring public safety along popular trails.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.