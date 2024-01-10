Trending:

Miraculous Rescue: 25-Year-Old Hiker Survives 7-Metre Fall into Almanchares River

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 10:10

Miraculous Escape: Young hiker survives a seven-meter fall Image: Facebook/ Protección Civil Canillas de Aceituno

A 25-year-old hiker sustained minor injuries after slipping and plummeting seven metres into a pool in the Almanchares River along the El Saltillo trail in Canillas de Aceituno.

Emergency Response Collaboration: Swift Rescue Efforts

Upon receiving alerts, personnel from the Provincial Fire Consortium, the Guardia Civil, and Civil Protection rushed to the scene. Specialists carefully prepared him for rescue and transferred him on a stretcher to the rendezvous point with the ambulance.

Public Safety and Emergency Response on El Saltillo Trail

Remarkably, the young man was fortunate to have avoided serious injuries, as confirmed by Canillas de Aceituno’s Civil Protection. The collaborative efforts of the emergency responders enabled a swift and effective rescue operation. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of caution and preparedness while enjoying outdoor activities, highlighting the critical role of emergency services in ensuring public safety along popular trails.

Image: Facebook/ Protección Civil Canillas de Aceituno

For more Axarquia news click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading