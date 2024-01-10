New airline uses sea planes

By John Smith •
Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 17:56
Seaplanes offer a world of opportunity
Credit: Arno Vesterholm flickr
If all goes according to plan, a new airline with a difference, Isla Air Express will start operating from Palma to Ibiza and Menorca later this year.
The company has so far reportedly invested €8 million in setting itself up and wants to be only the second airline in Europe offering scheduled flights using sea planes although Surcar Airlines announced in 2022 that they wanted to offer a sea plane service around the Canary Islands.
They plan to obtain a number of DHC-6 TWIN OTTER Turboprop 18-seater planes which will operate on a daily basis to cover the 35 minute flights to both Ibiza and Menorca.
According to Isla Air Express, the use of these sea planes is actually very positive as propeller driven aircraft are less polluting and as they take off and land in the sea, they just need somewhere to moor and a slipway to bring the aircraft on to dry land as well.
In the long term the intention is to operate flights from Palma via Ibiza to Barcelona and they also hope to take in both Alicante and Valencia in due course.
There are a few hurdles to overcome before these dreams become reality and this year will see them try to get both Palma Council and the Consell de Mallorca on side before they then move on to the Balearic Ports Authority and probably most importantly Spain’s AESA (Aviation Safety and Security Agency).
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
