New year, new Sunday opening for Costa del Sol shops

Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 8:42
Open on Sunday half the year
The Andalucian Regional Government has approved a common 2024 calendar for shops to open in the region, which in the case of Malaga province will be more extensive than ever, due to the Declaration of Zones of Great Tourist Affluence (ZGAT).
In Andalucia, for 2024 individual shops and shopping centres are allowed to open a total of 16 Sundays and public holidays, as stipulated by the government in 2023. This is in addition to the authorisations granted to the municipalities included in the ZGAT, which allows shops to open every Sunday during the summer from June until the end of September.
This means that shops will be allowed to open on a total of 26 Sundays (or exactly half the year) plus they can also open on public holidays in the summer and they have additional permission to open during the whole of Easter, as was the case last year.
This applies to the shops and the shopping centres of Marbella, Fuengirola, Estepona, Benalmádena, Torremolinos, Nerja, Rincón de la Victoria, Mijas, Manilva and the capital, Malaga.
