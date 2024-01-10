By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 10:12

Orihuela Takes Pawsitive Steps With Authorised Feline Feeding Areas. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.

Orihuela’s Councillor for Health, Irene Celdran, has confirmed that the Department of Health has installed information posters.

According to the councillor, the posters have been installed “to indicate the different locations in which feline colonies that are being fed by authorised personnel have been detected.”

As of now, areas such as Agua Marina, Seminario, Espeñetas, Plaza de Santiago, and Montepinar have their corresponding information signs, with more areas planned.

The councillor emphasised that only individuals with a feeder card issued by the council are authorised to feed feline colonies, as it is the only way to control and regulate the activity.

The Department of Health has issued 30 accreditation cards, which are personal and non-transferable, associated with a specific neighbourhood.

Each cardholder can manage the neighbourhood specified on their card.

Unauthorised individuals found feeding colonies may face fines imposed by the Local Police.

The initiative aims to ensure responsible and controlled feeding practices for feline colonies in Orihuela.