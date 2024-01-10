Reviving History: Lope de Vega Theatre’s €5 Million Restoration

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 9:56

AFTER a decade of neglect, the Velez-Málaga Council has greenlit the €5 million restoration of the long-abandoned Lope de Vega Theatre. With 64 per cent funding from European sources and the rest from the local government, Constructora San José S. A. will spearhead the project, aiming to breathe new life into this historic cultural hub untouched since the 1980s.

Financial Struggles: Council’s Efforts and Grant Repayment

Initially purchased for €500,000 by the Council ten years ago, the theatre lay dormant, leading to a hefty €1.2 million grant repayment, with an added €250,000 in interest due to unfinished work in the previous administration’s tenure.

Under the current bipartisan leadership of PP and GIPMTM, the updated rehabilitation plan unveiled in 2022 paved the way for the bidding process, culminating in Constructora San José S. A. winning the sole bid for the €4,984,026.58 contract, set to be completed within 16 months.

Theatre Transformation: A Cultural Hub Reimagined

This restoration promises to transform the space into a thriving cultural centre, accommodating 931 seats and ensuring inclusivity for individuals with various needs. The infusion of European funds marks a substantial investment in Vélez-Málaga‘s cultural revival, signalling a significant milestone in the municipality’s historical preservation efforts.

