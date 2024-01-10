Trending:

Santa Pola’s Cultural Scene in 2023: Tapestry of Theatrical Brilliance

By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 11:16

In 2023, Santa Pola experienced a vibrant cultural scene.

The town hosted a total of 33 theatrical performances, 23 concerts, 22 festivals, and five dance shows at the House of Culture.

The events drew a substantial audience, with 13,434 attendees at the assembly hall and 3,166 visitors to the exhibitions.

The diverse cultural program featured a range of performances, including dance shows like the premiere of “Trópico” by the local professional company Marroch, “Tiempo Eternal” by the Neira y Santamaría company, and “10 Bach Sonnets” with the award-winning dancer Asun Noales.

The event lineup also included commemorations like the centenary celebration of Joaquín Sorolla with the show “Word, music, and dance” by the group Mediterranean Guitar.

Several traditional festivals with a strong local tradition, such as the IV Amateur Theatre Contest “Mayores a Escena,” the XVI Contest of Humor Monologues, and the XI Autonomous Contest of Short Films, contributed to the cultural richness of Santa Pola, attracting a dedicated and loyal audience throughout the year.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.

