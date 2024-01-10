Setting the Devil on fire in January

By John Smith • Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 16:59

Burning the devil Credit: Calvia Council

The Festival of Sant Antoni Abad, known as Anthony the Great, patron saint of animals, is one of the most celebrated festivals in Mallorca.

Although the actual festival date is Wednesday, January 17, the celebrations in Calvia begin this weekend on Saturday, January 13, from 3pm in Son Ferrer, at 6 pm in Costa de la Calma and at 8pm in Costa d’en Blanes.

Celebrations for most of January

The most spectacular celebrations are most likely to take place in Sa Pobla, Manacor and Arta where foguerons (bonfires) and dimonis (demons) are at the forefront and these celebrations have been recorded as far back as the 13th Century a time when agriculture and animals were so important and the Devil was blamed for mishaps.

Amongst all of the smoke, music and celebration expect to see the parade of the caperrots (big heads and giants) and on January 17, expect to see people walking their animals and possibly a few church services where they are welcome.

There will actually be no less than 13 additional bonfire celebrations in the Calvia area running from January 19 (Sant Sebasti) to January 28 and details of these will be given in next week’s paper.