Setting the Devil on fire in January

By John Smith •
Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 16:59
Burning the devil
Credit: Calvia Council
The Festival of Sant Antoni Abad, known as Anthony the Great, patron saint of animals, is one of the most celebrated festivals in Mallorca.
Although the actual festival date is Wednesday, January 17, the celebrations in Calvia begin this weekend on Saturday, January 13, from 3pm in Son Ferrer, at 6 pm in Costa de la Calma and at 8pm in Costa d’en Blanes.
The most spectacular celebrations are most likely to take place in Sa Pobla, Manacor and Arta where foguerons (bonfires) and dimonis (demons) are at the forefront and these celebrations have been recorded as far back as the 13th Century a time when agriculture and animals were so important and the Devil was blamed for mishaps.
Amongst all of the smoke, music and celebration expect to see the parade of the caperrots (big heads and giants) and on January 17, expect to see people walking their animals and possibly a few church services where they are welcome.
There will actually be no less than 13 additional bonfire celebrations in the Calvia area running from January 19 (Sant Sebasti) to January 28 and details of these will be given in next week’s paper.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
