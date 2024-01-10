They shared a kiss: 50 years on they are getting married

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 14:54

50 years later.... Photo: Pexels CC / artawkrn

Riccardo Fontani, 79, and Anna Adamanti, 77, met at a dance hall in Abbadia San Salvatore, Grosseto, in 1965 and exchanged a kiss, only to lose touch later.

For fifty years, they have both remembered it as youthful love that ended with a chaste kiss; they did not even exchange surnames, let alone phone numbers in times when not only were there no mobile phones and social networking sites but even home phoneswere a rarity.

But now they have found each other again on Facebook and are about to get married in the spring.

Their story started on a summer’s evening in 1965 at a club in Abbadia San Salvatore (Siena’s Amiata region), where Anna, fresh from passing her teacher’s exams, is staying with her uncle for a short holiday. Riccardo, on the other hand, arrived at the club on his Vespa 50, after a two-hour journey at a maximum speed of 40 km.

Fairy tale

They dance but, as in Cinderella’s fairy tale: at midnight she says she has to go home. He replies: “I’ll accompany you”. Outside, in the street, that first (and last) kiss: “It was my decision,’ Anna told the Corriere della Sera newspaper, “I asked him even though it wasn’t done then”.

Then the two separated, with only the other’s first name and no idea how to find each other again? Riccardosaid he returned several times that summer to the club in Abbadia but never saw her again. Anna found a job as a teacher, married and had two sons while Riccardo also married, but then later divorced.

Found on Facebook

When Anna’s husband passed away, she told her granddaughter about Riccardo and she offered to look him up on Facebook. And indeed on the social networking site she discovered that Riccardo is there, but he does not recognise her. They chat for months like two strangers, until they go on a blind date in Abbadia, where she had returned to live.

“From a distance”, Riccardo recounted, “I thought it was a familiar face, but I wasn’t sure. When I got next to her I asked: do we already know each other?” She replied, “you are the one who gave me the kiss in 1965”. It ends as in all fairy tales, that the two, despite their age, are now together: “We’ll get married in April”, they announced on TV while exchanging another kiss.