By Anna Ellis •
Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 14:16
Winter Crossing: Navigating Success in the Waters of the Port of Gandia. Image: Ayuntamiento de Gandia / Facebook.
Congratulations are in order for Hektor Rosen and Laia Garrido, triumphant champions of the XXII Winter Crossing of Gandia!
The event took place on January 6 at the Port of Gandia, drawing in 32 participants who navigated a 300-metre course from the Grau docks to Varadero beach.
In the men’s category, Hektor Rosen, securing his third consecutive victory, emerged as the champion, closely followed by Vik Cabanes and Jordi Tolsà.
Meanwhile, in the women’s category, Laia Garrido claimed the top spot on the podium, joined by Silvia Báez and Carla Herrero in a remarkable display of skill and determination.
These winners have showcased exceptional prowess in the Winter Crossing, contributing to the event’s rich history.
Their achievements are a testament to their dedication and prowess in navigating the challenging waters of the Port of Gandia.
