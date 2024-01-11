Andalucian beaches on high alert for plastic pellets

By John Ensor • Published: 11 Jan 2024 • 19:34

Bolonia beach. Credit: GoogleMaps.com

The Andalucian government is intensifying surveillance of its coastline after the reported appearance of pellet remnants on Bolonia Beach in Cadiz.

This latest development was confirmed on Thursday, January 11, and follows the events in northern Spain.

Galicia’s beaches in particular have been blighted by millions of tiny plastic pellets, triggering calls for action in the hope of avoiding an environmental disaster.

Urgent response to environmental concern

Minister Fernandez-Pacheco, the Minister of Sustainability, Environment and Blue Economy, specified that, in collaboration with the Ministry of the Presidency, efforts are underway to investigate these potential pellet deposits on Bolonia Beach.

He emphasised, ‘they have only appeared on the beach of Bolonia and in a very small quantity.’

Proactive measures across the region

The Andalucian authorities are not just focusing on Cadiz but extending their watchful eye to Huelva’s coast as well.

‘Depending on how events unfold, we will, of course, adopt the best decisions to safeguard the different ecosystems of our coastline,’ Fernandez-Pacheco assured.

Despite the situation’s seeming containment, no emergency plan has been triggered yet. The current strategy is to analyse the detected pellets and keep a close watch on other beaches in Cadiz and Huelva. The government remains on high alert to act if necessary.

Early detection and wide cooperation

Pilar Limon, spokesperson for the Emergency 112 Andalusia service, revealed that the discovery was first reported by an individual on Wednesday, January 10, at 10:45 pm.

Following the report, an array of agencies, including the Local Police of Tarifa, National Police, Civil Guard, Infoca, Environmental agents, and the Andalusian Emergency group, were promptly notified.

According to Limon, a specialised study of the Bolonia Beach samples is being conducted, and Environmental agents are tasked with stringent coastal monitoring.

Environmental group’s call for vigilance

In a related development, Verdemar Ecologists in Action communicated their intention to request maritime surveillance of the ‘CSAV Toconao’ ship. This vessel is known for transporting the containers that led to the plastic pellet spill on the coast of Galicia.