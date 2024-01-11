Trending:

Anonymous Child’s Letter Touches Hearts

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Jan 2024 • 10:45

Pure wishes from little hearts Image: Facebook/Mayor Jesús Lupiáñez

DURING the festivities of the Three Kings recently one child’s letter to the Kings stood out. Found among the thousands of letters delivered to the Three Kings in Velez-Malaga it detailed one child’s Christmas wish.

A Touching Christmas Request

This letter garnered attention as it did not include the usual list of toys and candy. The letter asked the Kings for something more simple which has left a profound impact.

The letter read ‘I wish to spend my Christmas with my entire family and for good health.’ Upon the discovery of this letter, the Mayor of Velez-Malaga Jesús Lupiáñez appealed to the public to find the author of this letter as there was no name included. He took to social media to share this heartfelt letter in order to find the author in the hopes he could include them in the Three King celebrations.

For more Axarquia news click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading