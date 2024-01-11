Anonymous Child’s Letter Touches Hearts

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Jan 2024 • 10:45

Pure wishes from little hearts Image: Facebook/Mayor Jesús Lupiáñez

DURING the festivities of the Three Kings recently one child’s letter to the Kings stood out. Found among the thousands of letters delivered to the Three Kings in Velez-Malaga it detailed one child’s Christmas wish.

A Touching Christmas Request

This letter garnered attention as it did not include the usual list of toys and candy. The letter asked the Kings for something more simple which has left a profound impact.

The letter read ‘I wish to spend my Christmas with my entire family and for good health.’ Upon the discovery of this letter, the Mayor of Velez-Malaga Jesús Lupiáñez appealed to the public to find the author of this letter as there was no name included. He took to social media to share this heartfelt letter in order to find the author in the hopes he could include them in the Three King celebrations.

